Gunmen Kidnap Polytechnic Lecturer In Rivers

Some gunmen have kidnapped Mr. James Finwe, a lecturer of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The school's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has confirmed the abduction of the lecturer.

File Photo: Gunmen

The Chairman of ASUP in the school, Prince Psudo Wiwo Nwiyo, said Finwe was kidnapped around 2am on Tuesday at his residence at Igwurtali, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.



Nwiyo said the development could force the union to hold a protest to push for the release of their colleague from kidnappers' den.



He said, “The news of the kidnap of Mr. Finwe came to us on Tuesday as a shock. As a union, we are calling on security agencies to take control of the situation and ensure the successful rescue of our colleague.

“The abductors are also advised to release him unconditionally without further delay. The union will not accept any abduction of any of our members, even after Finwe is released. If after a while, he is not released, we are going to embark on a serious peaceful protest.”