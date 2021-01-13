Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?

The House voted on the impeachment resolution, which passed 232 to 197, charges Trump with a single article, “incitement of insurrection” for his role in last week’s deadly Capitol riot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

The House has just voted to impeach President Trump for the second time – making him the only US president ever to be impeached twice.

Donald Trump Anadolu Agency

The final vote was 232-197, with 10 House Republicans supporting the measure.

The matter will now go before the Senate, which will decide whether Trump should be convicted and removed from office.

Here are the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection:

John Katko of New York.
Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Fred Upton of Michigan.
Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state.
Dan Newhouse of Washington state.
Peter Meijer of Michigan.
Tom Rice of South Carolina.
Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio.
David Valadao of California.

The Republicans’ votes made this the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in history. In comparison, five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.

The trial will likely conclude after Joe Biden takes office anyway, but a conviction would prevent Trump from running for president again.

SaharaReporters, New York

