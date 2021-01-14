Amotekun Dismisses Officer For Killing Young Man In Ibadan

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has dismissed one of its operatives, Kazeem Afolabi, for killing a young man in Ibadan.

Afolabi was dismissed for killing Tosin Thomas at Mokola Roundabout area in the city on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the security network on Thursday, the state Commandant of Amotekun, Olayanju Olayinka, said the agency was alerted to a purported armed robbery operation at Total Filling Station, Mokola, Ibadan and it deployed a seven-man team to the scene.

He said the team later discovered it was not a robbery attack, though a crowd had gathered.

According to him, in the confusion that ensued, Afolabi allegedly shot the victim against Amotekun’s protocol.

The statement read; “At about 10pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, operatives of Amotekun, led by Team Leader George Idowu got alerted to a purported armed robbery operation at Total Filling Station, Mokola, Ibadan.

"Following the distress call, the team leader and his team of seven members, arrived at the scene.

“On arrival at the scene of the alleged crime, it turned out that it was not an armed robbery operation, though a crowd had gathered.

"The team leader, sensing no immediate danger to anyone at the scene, immediately proceeded to speak with the station manager. While he was with the manager, he heard a gunshot.

"As it turned out, one of his team members, by the name Afolabi Kazeem, who felt sufficiently threatened by the crowd, which included some hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, opened fire to supposedly scare away the crowd. Unfortunately, his shot hit one Mr Tosin Thomas, 23, who was subsequently confirmed dead.

“The Corps has found that Afolabi Kazeem with ammunition number AM031849 acted outside the Amotekun Corps’ protocols.

"For this reason, he has been summarily dismissed from the Corps and handed over to the police for prosecution. Also, his team leader, George Idowu, is being thoroughly investigated and will face all necessary sanctions.

"We want to reassure members of the public of our internal mechanisms for dealing with erring officers. We will continue to train and retrain our officers on best practices and rules of engagement.

"The Corps deeply regrets the loss to the Thomas family, and we are already in touch with the family.”

