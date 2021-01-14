Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in Kogi State have kidnapped 18 traders from Kano State who were on a journey to Abia State.
 
According to Daily Trust, the victims, all from the popular Kantin Kwari textile market, were travelling to Aba in Abia state to buy goods when the gunmen attacked their vehicle. They were taken to the bush.

It was gathered that the traders left Kano on Sunday with the intention of reaching Aba the following day but met their fate before getting there.
 
The Managing Director of Kantin Kwari Market Management Board, Alhaji Abba Bello, confirmed the incident.
 
Bello said, “The kidnapped traders are 18, but we have so far confirmed the names of 12, but we suspect that their number could reach 18.
 
“They were all travelling to Aba in Abia State when the gunmen attacked them along Lokoja-Okene expressway in Kogi State.
 
“People are saying the victims are up to 20 or even more, but from what we can confirm so far, they are 18.”
 
On whether the kidnappers have so far contacted their families for ransom, the MD said he had not officially gotten the information.
 
Traders from Kantin Kwari market, mostly those running small-scale businesses, usually travel by road to buy ‘made in Aba’ yards from Aba, Abia’s commercial city.

 

