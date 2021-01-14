Bandits Kidnap Zamfara APC Chairman's Seven Children, Demand N50m

According to Gyare, the bandits called him and told him to provide the money or forget seeing his children again.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 14, 2021

Bandits have demanded N50m to release the seven kidnapped children of the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Gyare Kadauri Sani, the PUNCH reports.

The victims, Bashar, Abubakar, Haruna, Habibah, Sufyanu, Mubarak and Armiya, were kidnapped by bandits last Friday in Kadauri village.

According to Gyare, the bandits called him and told him to provide the money or forget seeing his children again.

"They called me and asked me to pay N50m for the release of the seven children and warned that they would kill them if the money were not paid on time," he stated.

When asked if he had contacted the relevant authorities on the issue, Gyare said, "There is no need for me to see them since they are aware of what happened to me and nobody has sympathised with me.

"Even the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, who happens to be from my local government area, neither came to my house to sympathise with me nor called me on the phone."

He also lamented that the chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, also did not reach out to him on the incident.

"I feel highly disturbed; I feel like I am a stranger and I don't know what to do at the moment, because I can't afford the amount being demanded by these heartless people," Gyare added.

He noted that he could not raise the amount being demanded by the bandits even if he sold all his property, saying, "I explained this to the bandits on the phone, but they only laughed at me."

Gyare expressed disgust over the relevant authorities' carefree attitude towards the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Amotekun Operative "Mistakenly" Shoots 21-year-old Student Dead In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Four Nursing Mothers, Fourteen Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Ibadan Farmer Despite Collecting N1.65m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Operative "Mistakenly" Shoots 21-year-old Student Dead In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Drugs Drug Ring: Philippine Police Kill Nigerian, Chukwuma During Sting Operation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Uganda It's Treason To Protest Election Results, Ugandan President Warns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Renews Call For Revolution, Taunts Military Over Search For ESN Officials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Dad Rapes Seven-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos, Wife Cries For Justice
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Fresh Tension Over Lagos Kidnappers' Tunnel As Three-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wife Cries As Army Commander Tortures Soldier, Detains Him For Six Months Without Trial, Salary In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad