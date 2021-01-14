Rivers Journalists Raise Alarm Over Assassination Attempt On Colleague

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has raised the alarm over a failed assassination attempt on the life of one of its members, Mr Segun Owolabi, on Monday night.

Owolabi, who is the Business Manager of Silverbird, Rythym 93.7 FM station, reportedly being killed on Monday when some gunmen stormed his house in Port Harcourt.



NUJ, in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, urged security agents in the state to thoroughly investigate the assassination attempt on Owolabi and bring the culprits to justice.

The union expressed worry over the resurgence of insecurity in the state and called on relevant security agencies to curb the menace.

The statement further urged the state government and security agencies to work closely to secure the lives of people living and doing business in the state.

The statement read in part, "The resurgence of insecurity in the state is worrisome. We are concerned about the security of our members and other citizens living and doing business in the state.

"The government and the police should work closely and be more proactive towards tackling the insecurity situation in the state."