Uganda Election: Presidential Candidate Alleges Intimidation

Ugandans are currently voting in a tense election under heavy security, and an internet blackout as President Yoweri Museveni pursues a sixth term against opposition frontrunner, Bobi Wine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

Mugisha Muntu, candidate for the National Transformation in the ongoing presidential election in Uganda, said his party’s agents were “rejected, arrested or intimidated” in Jinja and Ntungamo area of the country.

Muntu disclosed this on his verified Twitter page on Thursday.

“This morning, I cast my vote at Kitunga C.o.U. Rwashamaire. Our candidates in Ntungamo and Jinja are already experiencing challenges; some of our polling agents there being rejected, arrested or intimidated. 

#ChangeYouCanTrust,” he tweeted.

The run-up to Thursday's vote was plagued by the worst political violence in years, with more than 50 people killed by security forces amid crackdowns on opposition rallies, as well as the repeated intimidation and arrest of opposition figures.

The run-up to Thursday’s vote was plagued by the worst political violence in years, with more than 50 people killed by security forces amid crackdowns on opposition rallies, as well as the repeated intimidation and arrest of opposition figures.

Police say their actions are necessary to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Internet access has been cut off, and there are fears of unrest as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations.

