58-year-old Man Defiles 7-year-old Girl In Oyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

A 58-year-old man, Francis Abayomi, has been arrested by the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for defiling a seven-year-old girl, Akinpelu Emmanuella, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Abayomi was said to have defiled Emmanuella on November 25, 2020 at Kutamiti Street at Bashorun.

The suspect, who was arraigned before the Magistrate in charge of Family Court 1, Iyaganku, Ibadan, S. H. Adebisi, was ordered to be remanded in NSCDC custody at the state headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

A statement by the state Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Oluwole Olusegun, in Ibadan on Friday indicated that the judge adjourned the case till January 25, 2021 for further hearing.

The suspect allegedly committed an offence contrary to section 34(1) and punishable under section 34 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Command of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the corps attended to 343 cases in 2020.

The cases involved child trafficking, child abuse, child labour, rape, child defilement, physical assault, domestic violence, among others.

SaharaReporters, New York

