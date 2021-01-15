Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs Short Of Ideas, Should Resign – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Security Chiefs to resign in order to allow the generation of fresh ideas and strategies in tackling the threats to internal security in the country.

Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff; Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff, are all overdue for retirement.

Despite public calls for their sacking, President Muhammadu Buhari has kept them in office.

Speaking during the wreath-laying and parade ceremony to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike said Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and killer herdsmen have continued to overrun communities, randomly killing and abducting helpless people

He added that the insurgents had also destroyed private and public property with relative ease, and that it was time for the Nigerian government to take decisive action and put an end to the problem.

The governor said, “A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country and restate the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest time possible.

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents. But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wits’ end, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.

"The time has come for the Federal Government to stop the pretence, change strategy, seek help from our friends and confront the urgency of the internal insecurity situation in Nigeria with every weaponry at its disposal to stop the killing, free all hostages and improve the physical security of our country for all Nigerians.”