Nigeria’s Constitution Makes Its President Dictatorial, The North Unfairly Dominant– Ayo Adebanjo

An elder statesman and chieftain of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, says that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to be a dictatorial president by nature of the provisions of the current 1999 Constitution.

Adebanjo also described Nigeria’s constitution as imposed on the citizens, and as such cannot address the complexities of the country unless it is reviewed.

He disclosed this to SaharaReporters in an interview on Friday while speaking on national issues.

"All the futility they are talking about in this country today came because of this constitution,” Adebanjo said.

“The constitution makes Nigeria’s president the most powerful president in the whole world. He is a dictatorial president, so he will be rude. There is no time for me to begin to spell out what’s in the constitution.

“What we are complaining about was not made at independence. That’s why a person like me is passionate about this. This constitution cannot solve our problems in the country.

“It is an imposed constitution. It is loaded against the South by the North. The North are in control, and they want to continue to rule like that because the constitution favours them. That is the dividing force.

“Now, if I had time, I would go into all the futility in that constitution. Where in the world do you share revenue allocation on the basis of population or on the issue of landmass? Tell me!”

When the nonagenarian was asked about his position on the 2023 presidency with the support being garnered by some politicians in South-West for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Adebanjo said, “I don’t make my views unknown about issues like this. My view is a philosophical one. For now, I don’t want to talk about the presidency until this constitution is reviewed.”