Nigeria Police Lose Second AIG In Three Days

Yunana Babas, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 8, is dead.

The Zone 8 police command comprises Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti states.

Babas passed on three days after the death of another AIG, Omololu Bishi.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, in a statement described him as a perfect gentleman and a dedicated officer.

"I received the news of the death of AIG Yunana Babas with shock and sadness. It is one tragedy too many,” the statement read.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I condole with the entire police family, especially the Inspector General of Police and the immediate family of the top officer, on this devastating development.

"The late officer was a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a professional cop who was very passionate about his duty to his fatherland. I recall the gallant roles the late officer played in some recent security developments in the zone.”