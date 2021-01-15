Resumption: Private Schools Will Have COVID-19 Isolation Rooms – Proprietors

Private schools nationwide have said they have started creating COVID-19 isolation rooms and reducing learning hours, among other measures to contain the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as most states get set for resumption on Monday, January 18.

The private schools under the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools stated this during a meeting on Thursday, adding that the Federal Government must not keep schools shut despite the second wave, but must enforce safety measures.

The NAPSS President, Chief Yomi Otubela, in the NAPSS resolution made available to SaharaReporters, noted that the private schools across the country had adopted a number of safety measures, including the creation of the isolation rooms.

He said, “The schools have been at the forefront of support for strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control within the school environment.

“For emphasis sake, the COVID-19 safety protocol practices in place in schools are as follows; enforcement of the use of face masks for learners, teachers, support staff and visitors. Two, there is the provision of facility to ensure frequent washing and sanitising of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“Daily temperature reading of the learners, teachers, support staff and visitors to the schools; also, no sick learners, staff or visitors are allowed into the school premises. There is availability of qualified health practitioners within the school environment for monitoring the health of students, teachers and others within the school environment.

“Reduced hours of learning within the school environment to reduce the probability of exposure to the virus; creation of isolation rooms within the school environment for those who suddenly show symptoms of illness while in schools.

“Private schools cannot afford another prolonged closure of schools to prevent the total collapse of the private education sub-sector. NAPPS as an association has also put in place its internal monitoring committee to ensure private schools in the country adhere to the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The association of private schools in the country asked the government that given the increase in crime and social vices among the youths and teenagers, it “should implement all non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols in schools rather than close schools.”