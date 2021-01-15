Young Lady Burns Mother, Her Children, Grandchildren In Lagos

Imole had visited Joseph, her aunt on January 1 and 3, demanding her late father’s share from the rent of the family property located at Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos and was told that the tenants had not paid their rents.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

A single mother, Imole Sesan, has allegedly set a family of seven on fire in the Idimu area of Lagos State. 

It was gathered that the victims, Remi Joseph, her children and grandchildren were sleeping in a shop when Sesan locked the family in, doused them with petrol through the window and set them ablaze. 
Illustration

Imole had visited Joseph, her aunt on January 1 and 3, demanding her late father’s share from the rent of the family property located at Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos and was told that the tenants had not paid their rents.

The crime was reportedly committed on January 5 while the suspect was arrested on January 8.

It was also learnt that Sesan had promised to punish Joseph. 

So far, three of the victims have already died due to severe burns, including the mother, Joseph.

P.M Express reported that doctors were still battling to save the lives of the other victims at the hospital at the time of filing the report. 

Policemen from Idimu Division have reportedly arrested the suspect, Imole, and transferred her to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department  for further investigations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Uganda Bobi Wine Claims Victory As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Lose Second AIG In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Uganda Bobi Wine Claims Victory As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Lose Second AIG In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Landlord, Wife Rip Tenant's Face Apart Over Quit Notice, Victim Seeks Justice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stranded In Europe For Five Years, Begs To Be Deported
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Clause To Allow Any Nigerian Region Break Away Was Roundly Rejected Before Independence – Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Two Policemen Die On Their Way To Pick Colleague’s Corpse At Kogi Mortuary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari Is Threat To Nigeria’s Security ― Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Harming Kukah Will Consume Nigeria, Reno Omokri Warns Muslim Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad