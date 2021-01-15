Young Lady Burns Mother, Her Children, Grandchildren In Lagos

A single mother, Imole Sesan, has allegedly set a family of seven on fire in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the victims, Remi Joseph, her children and grandchildren were sleeping in a shop when Sesan locked the family in, doused them with petrol through the window and set them ablaze.

Illustration

Imole had visited Joseph, her aunt on January 1 and 3, demanding her late father’s share from the rent of the family property located at Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos and was told that the tenants had not paid their rents.

The crime was reportedly committed on January 5 while the suspect was arrested on January 8.

It was also learnt that Sesan had promised to punish Joseph.

So far, three of the victims have already died due to severe burns, including the mother, Joseph.

P.M Express reported that doctors were still battling to save the lives of the other victims at the hospital at the time of filing the report.

Policemen from Idimu Division have reportedly arrested the suspect, Imole, and transferred her to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.