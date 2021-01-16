Again, Jihadists Seize Military Base In Borno

“The priority now is to reclaim the base from the terrorists and an operation is underway,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2021

Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State militant group have captured a military base in Borno state after overnight clashes with troops.

According to AFP, machine-gun wielding fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the base in the town of Marte in the Lake Chad area overnight Friday into Saturday.

File Photo

“The priority now is to reclaim the base from the terrorists and an operation is underway,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

“We took a hit from ISWAP terrorists. They raided the base in Marte after a fierce battle.”

He said the army “incurred losses” but it was not clear how many people had died or the level of destruction inflicted by the insurgents.

Last week, the jihadists attacked the Marte base but were repelled, prompting them to mobilise more fighters for the overnight raid.

In November last year, Nigerian government officials began the phased return of residents to Marte six years after the jihadists pushed them out.

The town, 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, was once considered the Lake Chad region's breadbasket.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram B'Haram Landmines Kill Five Soldiers, Injure 15 Others In Chibok
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Human Rights Wife Cries As Army Commander Tortures Soldier, Detains Him For Six Months Without Trial, Salary In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs Short Of Ideas, Should Resign – Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Kaduna University Dismisses Lecturer For Hugging Female Student In His Office
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion How Trump Easily Fooled Christians By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: UK To Close All Travel Corridors Monday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Leaves Office Wednesday Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Burundi $1.1bn Deal: Elumelu's Firm Buys Shell, Total, ENI Stakes In Oil Block
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Lagos Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home Till February 1
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Uganda’s Museveni 'Wins' Sixth Term In Office
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Landmines Kill Five Soldiers, Injure 15 Others In Chibok
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tailors Making Fake Amotekun Uniforms Arrested In Oyo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Must Restructure Now To Avoid Boycott Of 2023 Elections—John Nwodo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Uganda It's Most Fraudulent Election In Uganda History, Bobi Wine Says, Rejects Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad