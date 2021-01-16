COVID-19: Lagos Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home Till February 1

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2021

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed civil servants on Level 14 and below to work from home till February 1, 2021, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus disease's spread the second wave of the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed on Saturday by the Head of Service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Muri-Okunola, however, noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders.

He said, "Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, January 18 2021, to Monday, February 1 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers."

Muri-Okunola also stated that the weekly duty rosters should be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.

SaharaReporters, New York

