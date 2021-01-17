Bandits Kill Ward Head, 80-year-old Woman, Three Others In Kaduna

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

Bandits have killed an 80-year-old woman, Hauwwa Umaru, and the Ward Head of Konti, Samaila Yohanna, in Kaduna State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Aruwan said the armed bandits invaded Sharu and Konti villages, raiding several homes.

He added that two other persons, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, were killed at Dande village while an unidentified woman was shot dead when the gunmen opened fire on commuters plying the Fatika/Kidandan Road.

The statement read, “Security agencies have reported the killing of an aged woman in Sharu village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“According to the report, armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

“In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in the Chikun Local Government Area.

“Also in the Chikun Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande.

“In the Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

“One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

“The givernor also implored security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the disturbing incidents.’’

