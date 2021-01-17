I've Been Under House Arrest For Four Days, Run Out Of Food Supply — Bobi Wine

Uganda opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on Sunday said the military have taken over his house in the last four days, placing him and his wife under house arrest.

In his first tweet since Friday, Wine noted that they have run out of food supply and that his wife was assaulted by the military as she went outside to pick vegetables at the garden.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN),” he tweeted.

Everyone including media and my party officials are restricted from accessing me. @ZaakeFrancis was arrested outside my gate as he made his way to my house, he was badly beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital. (ADMIN)," he added.

On January 14, both Bobi Wine and his wife had their phones blocked and could not receive or make any calls.

“Like my wife’s, my phone has been blocked and I am unable to recieve or make regular calls. I know this is to stop me from communicating to our agents and coordinators. I encourage you comrades to be vigilant as I try to devise ways of reaching out to you,” said the opposition leader.

Ugandan security officials had earlier said they were protecting Wine after Thursday election.

The polls saw long-serving President Yoweri Museveni declared the winner after garnering 5,851,037 against Wine's 3,475,298 in an election widely viewed as flawed.

The musician termed the election as rigged, stating that he will unleash evidence showing malpractices once the government restores Internet connectivity on Monday, January 18. He has since claimed victory of the poll.

Reports say dozens of people were killed during violence in the run-up to the election.

Ahead of Election Day, the government shut down Internet connections in the country, drawing condemnation from civil society and election observers.