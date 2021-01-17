Kidnapped Rivers Poly Lecturer Regains Freedom

A lecturer at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers, James Fenwi, who was abducted six days ago, has regained his freedom.

Finwe was abducted by some gunmen at his residence in Igwurutali, Ikwerri Local Government Area of the State.



The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at the polytechnic, Prince Psudo Nwiyo, said Finwe was released on Saturday.

Nwiyo disclosed this in Port Harcourt, saying the pressure the state government put on security agencies paid off with the release of the kidnapped lecturer.

“I had to put a lot of pressure on the police, especially the Officer-in-Charge of kidnapping, who assured me that in no distant time, he was going to be released and I was very happy to hear that my colleague has been released.

“I want to thank the Rivers State Government for the pressure that they put on the security agencies, and the Commissioner of Police, especially the O.C. Kidnapping, who kept to his word to ensure that his men worked assiduously to ensure the release of Mr. James Finwe,” he stated.

Nwiyo said no ransom was paid to secure Finwe's release even though the kidnappers had demanded an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

According to him, the amount of money demanded by the kidnappers was shocking.

He said, “The kind of money that kidnappers are looking for, I don’t think there is any lecturer that has such kind of money. We are civil servants.

“I want to advise those that are still in the business of kidnapping that crime is no longer lucrative because the commissioner of police and the governor of the state have vowed to fight criminality to a standstill.

“So, I want our brothers who are still involved in kidnapping to withdraw from such businesses because they will meet their doom in no distant time."