Again, Indian Narcotics Bureau Arrests Two Nigerians With Drugs

According to the Delhi Police, another Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, was arrested for allegedly carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

A Nigerian national, Paul Chigbata Onuorohon, on Sunday was arrested for allegedly carrying 500 grams of Mephedrone by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during raids conducted in the Kharghar area of Mumbai.

"Paul is a part of drugs' distribution network like Cocaine, Ecstasy, Mephedrone, and Charas in Mumbai and its outskirts. The investigation into the case is still in progress," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai, BusinessWorld reports.

File photo used to illustrate story

The NCB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for collecting and analysing data related to seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, collecting and disseminating intelligence, and working in close cooperation with the Customs, state police and other law enforcement agencies.

 According to the Delhi Police, another Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, was arrested for allegedly carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital.

The approximate cost of the recovered hashish is Rs 2,92,988. Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed along with the hashish, the police say.

The accused came to India in 2019 on a tourist visa of three months and since then, he has been living in the nation's capital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME I Started Kidnapping People After My Husband Was Killed In Zamfara, Woman Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Lady Brutalised By Police Father Bemoans Denial Of Justice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Requests 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From African Union
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden To Propose 8-year Citizenship Path For Immigrants
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME I Started Kidnapping People After My Husband Was Killed In Zamfara, Woman Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump To Hold Early Morning Sendoff On Inauguration Day
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Prof, Kill Son, Three Others In Fresh Kaduna Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump And Wole Soyinka’s Green Card By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Our Agreement With Ondo Governor Didn’t Include Vacating Forest Reserves – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biden Will Not Support Buhari’s Government –Utomi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture "Where Will They Graze If They Leave Forest?"—Miyetti Allah Reacts To Akeredolu's Order To Leave Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad