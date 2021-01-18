Again, Indian Narcotics Bureau Arrests Two Nigerians With Drugs

A Nigerian national, Paul Chigbata Onuorohon, on Sunday was arrested for allegedly carrying 500 grams of Mephedrone by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during raids conducted in the Kharghar area of Mumbai.

"Paul is a part of drugs' distribution network like Cocaine, Ecstasy, Mephedrone, and Charas in Mumbai and its outskirts. The investigation into the case is still in progress," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai, BusinessWorld reports.

The NCB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for collecting and analysing data related to seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, collecting and disseminating intelligence, and working in close cooperation with the Customs, state police and other law enforcement agencies.

According to the Delhi Police, another Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, was arrested for allegedly carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital.

The approximate cost of the recovered hashish is Rs 2,92,988. Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed along with the hashish, the police say.

The accused came to India in 2019 on a tourist visa of three months and since then, he has been living in the nation's capital.