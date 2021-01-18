Bandits Ambush Soldiers In Zamfara, Kill One, Injure Two

SaharaReporters gathered that eight villagers were also killed by the bandits who carted away cows and farm produce.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

Bandits in their large numbers on Sunday ambushed operatives of the Nigerian Army at Janbako town in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing a soldier and injuring two others.

A source said the soldiers were on their way to restore peace at Janboko after the gunmen invaded the community.

“Bandits on Sunday attacked my village, Janbako, in Maradun LGA around 3:00pm. They killed eight villagers. So, we informed Army operatives in Talata Mafara. But on their way to our village, they were ambushed by the bandits who killed one soldier and injured two others,” a source said.

Zamfara, like many other states across the North, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

For instance, last October, the police in Katsina and Zamfara states said 21 persons, including police officers and members of vigilante groups, were killed by bandits attacks in the states in one week.

The police in separate statements said the attacks occurred in Dandume and Maradun local government areas of Katsina and Zamfara respectively.

SaharaReporters, New York

