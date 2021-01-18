Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Osun

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

Gunmen on Sunday evening kidnapped some travellers at Omo-Ijesa, in the Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State. 

It was gathered that some travellers were abducted while returning from a trip outside the state. Although it was not clear yet the number of those who were abducted, a security source told Vanguard that one of the abductees, who escaped from the kidnappers reported the incident to the police at Ijebu-Jesa. 

Confirming the incident, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, General Bashir Adewunmi rtd, said there was an incident of abduction at Omo-Ijesa and the corps had deployed some men to rescue the victims. 

“It is true that some people were abducted at Omo-Ijesa, we have yet to get their number yet, but we have deployed our personnel to the scene for a search and rescue mission,” he said. 

The Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress in the state, Prince Deji Aladesawe, also confirmed the incident, adding that the group had also deployed members to the scene to assist security agencies to comb the forests in the community. 

Similarly, the state police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident adding that the police had deployed men to the scene to rescue the abductees. 

“We got information of the abduction of some people at Omo-Ijesa late on Sunday and the police have been on the trail of the kidnappers. 

“As I am speaking with you, the police have also deployed policemen and men from its Anti-Kidnapping Units to rescue the abductees and arrest the kidnappers,” she said.

