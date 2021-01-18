Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos

Okonkwo broke into the complainant, Mr Chidi Dimugonabo’s shop and carted away 46 cartons of different brands of wristwatches worth N33.8million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

A 38-year-old sales representative, John Okonkwo, who allegedly broke into a warehouse and stole wristwatches worth N33.8million on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. 

Okonkwo, a resident of Shomolu area in Lagos, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, entering residence with intent to commit felony and theft. 

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to a NAN report. 

The police prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22, 2020, at the Trade Fair Market, Lagos. 

He alleged that Okonkwo broke into the complainant, Mr Chidi Dimugonabo’s shop and carted away 46 cartons of different brands of wristwatches worth N33.8million. 

Unuigbe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 280 (1) {b} and 308 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised). 

Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy, while 308 (2) attracts seven years for entering a residence with intent to commit felony. 

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum. 

She directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, and both sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government. 

Adedayo adjourned the case until February 2 for mention.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Officer Arrested While Robbing Residents In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Samsung Chief Jailed For 2.5 Years Over Corruption Scandal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Officer Arrested While Robbing Residents In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka The Kukah Offence And Ongoing Offensives By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Osun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics NIN: Nigeria Government Insists On Wednesday Deadline, Diplomats' Registration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Randle General Hospital In Lagos Killed Our Two-month-old Twin Girl— Parents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Must Not Succumb To Irrational Demands Of Religionists, Soyinka Backs Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigerian Governors Worried, To Meet Wednesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad