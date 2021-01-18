Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos

A 38-year-old sales representative, John Okonkwo, who allegedly broke into a warehouse and stole wristwatches worth N33.8million on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Okonkwo, a resident of Shomolu area in Lagos, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, entering residence with intent to commit felony and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to a NAN report.

The police prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22, 2020, at the Trade Fair Market, Lagos.

He alleged that Okonkwo broke into the complainant, Mr Chidi Dimugonabo’s shop and carted away 46 cartons of different brands of wristwatches worth N33.8million.

Unuigbe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 280 (1) {b} and 308 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy, while 308 (2) attracts seven years for entering a residence with intent to commit felony.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, and both sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until February 2 for mention.