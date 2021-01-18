Nigerian Engineering Graduate Jailed 14 Months For Defrauding American Of N19.6 Million

Oteyowo was charged with one count of criminal impersonation for defrauding Warren Doht of an amount totalling N19,664,128.50 via the Internet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

A graduate of Civil Engineering, Samuel Oteyowo, has bagged 14 months jail term for defrauding an American of the sum of N19.6 million.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State pronounced the 32-year-old, who claimed to be a university graduate guilty as charged.

The accused person was said to have committed the crime contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) of the same Act.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, however, stated that the convict had, however, approached the Commission for a plea bargain agreement.

The plea bargain agreement, Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, said, “Formed the basis for the amended charge with which he was arraigned and convicted on Monday.”

After pleading guilty to the amended charge, prosecution counsel, Murtala Usman, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Apart from the jail term, the court also ordered Oteyowo to restitute the about N19.6 million to the victim.

SaharaReporters, New York

