UN Watch Accuses Museveni Of Killing, Imprisoning, Silencing Opponents In Congratulatory Message

A human rights organisation, United Nations Watch, has accused Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, of silencing his opponents for re-election into office.

Museveni was announced winner of the election by the electoral commission on Saturday with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 percent.

But, on Monday, The UN Watch took to its Twitter account to allege that Museveni committed “widespread voter fraud” to win the just-concluded presidential election.

The group tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country’s Internet ahead of the election.

The post read, “Congratulations to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning and silencing opponents, shutting down the Internet, and committing widespread voter fraud."

Museveni polled 5.85 million votes to defeat Bobi Wine, main opposition candidate, who secured 3.48 million.

