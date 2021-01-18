UN Watch Accuses Museveni Of Killing, Imprisoning, Silencing Opponents In Congratulatory Message

Museveni was announced winner of the election by the electoral commission on Saturday with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 percent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

A human rights organisation, United Nations Watch, has accused Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, of silencing his opponents for re-election into office.

Museveni was announced winner of the election by the electoral commission on Saturday with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 percent.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni The Kampala Post

But, on Monday, The UN Watch took to its Twitter account to allege that Museveni committed “widespread voter fraud” to win the just-concluded presidential election.

The group tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country’s Internet ahead of the election.

The post read, “Congratulations to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning and silencing opponents, shutting down the Internet, and committing widespread voter fraud." 

Museveni polled 5.85 million votes to defeat Bobi Wine, main opposition candidate, who secured 3.48 million.

 

See Also Uganda We’re Under Military Siege – Uganda Opposition Candidate, Bobi Wine Cries Out 0 Comments 3 Days Ago See Also Uganda It's Most Fraudulent Election In Uganda History, Bobi Wine Says, Rejects Election Result 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Uganda Uganda President, Museveni Restores Internet After ‘Winning’ Election Widely Called Sham
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Uganda Museveni Must Not Be Allowed To Enjoy Stolen Mandate, Sowore Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Uganda It's Most Fraudulent Election In Uganda History, Bobi Wine Says, Rejects Election Result
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Uganda We’re Under Military Siege – Uganda Opposition Candidate, Bobi Wine Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International British Lawmaker Asks US, UK, EU, Others To Suspend Aid To Uganda, Sanction Government Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Uganda: The Opposition’s Missed Opportunity In Parliamentary And Local Elections By Nicole Beardsworth
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Shuns Senate Resolution, Appoints Acting DG For NDE
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Our Agreement With Ondo Governor Didn’t Include Vacating Forest Reserves – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion FUTA Deputy Registrar Shot By Bandits On Ilesa-Akure Highway Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram CAN To Zulum: No Christian Will Kill Like Boko Haram, Provide Proof Of Christian Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biden Will Not Support Buhari’s Government –Utomi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics NIN: Nigeria Government Insists On Wednesday Deadline, Diplomats' Registration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad