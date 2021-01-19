Forest Reserves: Ondo Monarch Backs Akeredolu's Vacation Order To Herders

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has said the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen by the state government to vacate forest reserves is justified.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier ordered Fulani herdsmen to vacate all forest reserves in the state within seven days.

Akeredolu, in a statement released on Monday, also banned the movement of cattle within cities and highways, as well as night grazing.

On Tuesday, Ogunoye, who is the Olowo of Owo, said the order would rid the state of criminals and make it safe for the people to live in.

In a statement by his media aide, Sam Adewale, the traditional ruler described the order as 'most appropriate and long overdue'.

The statement partly read, "The governor has done well in this regard.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, the governor could not sit, watch and fold his arms while the citizens are being kidnapped at will by bandits.

“The security of lives and property of the people of the state are important to the government, therefore all efforts of the government in this regard must be supported by all."

He also urged all traditional rulers in the state to support the governor in his bid to rid the state of criminals and make it safer.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing