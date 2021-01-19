Hoodlums Attack Woman While Jogging On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Suspected hoodlums have attacked a young lady identified as Sike while jogging on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos.

The attack was said to have happened on Monday morning.

A Twitter user named Lisa Folawiyo, @lisafolawiyo, who identified herself as Sike’s sister, said she was mugged and manhandled.

Lisa said as the attack was taking place, people passed by and no one intervened.

“It was my sister screaming! She was mugged and really roughed up. Traumatic. She screamed but no one helped. Everyone walked by like nothing was happening. I love humans,” she said.

Meanwhile, joggers have been advised to wait till the day is bright before they jog around the area.

“Please, if you know anyone living in LekkiPhase1/Ikoyi and they love running/walking on the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge (lately the streets lights are off)... Tell them to do there cardio when the day is bright... Today by 5.40am.. we overhead a lady screaming for help on the bridge,” a Twitter user, @fit_iam posted.

