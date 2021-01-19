I Started Kidnapping People After My Husband Was Killed In Zamfara, Woman Says

The Kano Police Command revealed that they surrounded a house in Jaba community of Ungogo Local Government where the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

A female kidnapper and two men have been arrested by the Kano Police Command for allegedly kidnapping a child of Galadanchi ward head, Ado Sunusi, in Gwale Local Government of Kano.

After the police traced the car in which the boy was abducted, they arrested the driver at Beruit Road, in Kano.

Through him, the woman's whereabouts was revealed, and it was learnt that the woman is the gang leader.

The Kano Police Command revealed that they surrounded a house in Jaba community of Ungogo Local Government where the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Three men and a lady were arrested during the parade, but the two of the three suspected kidnappers are Zamfara State indigenes.

After investigation carried out, it was realised that the woman rented the house from a caretaker at the rate of 600,000 in a year, DailyTrust reports.

The woman told police that she started kidnapping people after her husband was killed in Zamfara.

The Kano police PRO, Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, had not responded to phone calls or reply a message sent by our correspondent as of press time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Indian Narcotics Bureau Arrests Two Nigerians With Drugs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Lady Brutalised By Police Father Bemoans Denial Of Justice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Officer Tortures UNILAG Student To Coma Over Number Plate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden To Propose 8-year Citizenship Path For Immigrants
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump To Hold Early Morning Sendoff On Inauguration Day
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Prof, Kill Son, Three Others In Fresh Kaduna Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump And Wole Soyinka’s Green Card By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Our Agreement With Ondo Governor Didn’t Include Vacating Forest Reserves – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biden Will Not Support Buhari’s Government –Utomi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture "Where Will They Graze If They Leave Forest?"—Miyetti Allah Reacts To Akeredolu's Order To Leave Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Zamfara Gives 'Repentant' Bandits Hilux Vehicles, Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad