Kano Housewife Kills Husband’s 17-year-old Fiancée Out Of Jealousy

A housewife identified as Suwaiba Shuaibu has allegedly killed her husband’s fiancée, 17-year-old Aisha Kabir, in Gimawa village, Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State a few days prior to their wedding.

According to Vanguard, the husband, Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, and his fiancée, Aisha, were said to have been in a serious relationship for over six years and scheduled to tie the knot on 9th January, 2021 before the ugly incident happened.

It was gathered that the housewife, Suwaiba (second wife), got wind of the planned wedding ceremony and lured the proposed new bride (the late Aisha) to an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood where she stabbed her to death.

The police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident said the command received a complaint from the deceased’s father, Kabiru Jafaru, that his daughter who had suddenly gone missing on New Year’s Day was found dead.

Haruna said upon receiving the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, ordered his officers to immediately swing into action, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Suwaiba, who had confessed to have carried out the atrocity out of jealousy.

He said, “During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on the phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her in her neck, chest and other parts of her body. She disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy because her husband proposed to marry her.

“As directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani, the case has been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation.”