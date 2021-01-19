Nigeria’s Former Minister of Sports, Bala Bawa Ka’oje, Dies At 60

A statement titled, ‘Former Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja’ on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, described the death as a huge loss to the football community in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

Nigeria’s former Minister of Sports, Bala Bawa Ka’oje, has died at the age of 60.

The statement quoted NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, as describing the deceased as “a dignified and unassuming public servant who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of Nigeria sports.”

Bala Bawa Ka’oje earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His remains were interred in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon. The NFF was represented by the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Head of Member Associations, Ali Abubakar Muhammed.

His funeral prayer was held at 2:00pm at the Central Mosque, Abuja. 

Ka’oje, a former House of Representatives member from Kebbi State, was born on September 20, 1960.

