One Dead, Vehicles Burnt In Ogun Tanker Explosion

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

One person was reported dead, and several vehicles burnt in a tanker explosion in an accident that occurred in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:15 am on the Presidential Boulevard Road around Guarantee Trust Bank, opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The explosion was brought about as a result of the brakes failure of a 33,000-litre tanker loaded with petrol.

According to the PUNCH, the fuel-laden tanker, which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road, ascended the overhead bridge but unexpectedly the driver lost control while descending the bridge.

It then collided with a motorcycle which was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles awaiting passengers at the end of the bridge.

The tanker exploded immediately it rammed into the vehicles.

The fire, which spread to a few offices close to the spot, has caused some panic in the area as many drivers started driving recklessly to avoid the fire.

There was apprehension about the fate of some pupils who were in the vehicles around the place and on the premises of the schools opposite the scene of the explosion.

As of the time of filing this report, some officials of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps were seen at the scene controlling the traffic.

Officials of the fire services were still being expected at the scene.

