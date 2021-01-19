School Organises Prayer Session As Gunmen Kidnap Deeper Life Varsity Deputy VC

The victim left Lagos on Sunday to drop off his two children who were schooling in the north.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos State, Prof. Johnson Fatokun, has been kidnapped.

Anchor University is a faith-based university in Ayobo, Lagos, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim left Lagos on Sunday to drop off his two children who were schooling in the north.

He was said to be returning on Monday when the gunmen attacked his vehicle in Nasarawa en route to the airport to return to Lagos.

A source said the assailants were in police uniform.

The source said, “The professor had dropped his son at the Deeper Life High School in the morning. He also went to drop the daughter at a Federal University in Jos.

“He was returning from Jos to Keffi, Nasarawa State, late in the evening when they encountered the gunmen on the road. The driver, however, manoeuvred his way and sped through them. The gunmen started chasing the vehicle and shooting.

“There was another set of kidnappers right in front of them. They succeeded in stopping the vehicle. They beat up the driver, who managed to escape. The professor begged them for mercy because those people were angry. That was how they whisked him away.”
Our correspondent learnt that the kidnappers had been speaking with some leaders of the victim’s church in Nasarawa.

An official of the school, who spoke on anonymity, confirmed the sad development.
However, he said prayers were being offered for the safe release of the professor.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Take Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Yorubaland Or There Would Be Trouble, Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Zamfara Gives 'Repentant' Bandits Hilux Vehicles, Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Eight Dead As Villagers Fight Bandits In Zamfara Communities
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Prof, Kill Son, Three Others In Fresh Kaduna Attacks
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, The Sardauna Of Sokoto, By Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccines Meant To Kill Us – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Take Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Yorubaland Or There Would Be Trouble, Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Started Kidnapping People After My Husband Was Killed In Zamfara, Woman Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Attack Woman While Jogging On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump And Wole Soyinka’s Green Card By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden To Propose 8-year Citizenship Path For Immigrants
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Will Be Remembered Like Trump –Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Housewife Kills Husband’s 17-year-old Fiancée Out Of Jealousy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad