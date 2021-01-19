School Organises Prayer Session As Gunmen Kidnap Deeper Life Varsity Deputy VC

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos State, Prof. Johnson Fatokun, has been kidnapped.

Anchor University is a faith-based university in Ayobo, Lagos, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim left Lagos on Sunday to drop off his two children who were schooling in the north.

He was said to be returning on Monday when the gunmen attacked his vehicle in Nasarawa en route to the airport to return to Lagos.

A source said the assailants were in police uniform.

The source said, “The professor had dropped his son at the Deeper Life High School in the morning. He also went to drop the daughter at a Federal University in Jos.

“He was returning from Jos to Keffi, Nasarawa State, late in the evening when they encountered the gunmen on the road. The driver, however, manoeuvred his way and sped through them. The gunmen started chasing the vehicle and shooting.



“There was another set of kidnappers right in front of them. They succeeded in stopping the vehicle. They beat up the driver, who managed to escape. The professor begged them for mercy because those people were angry. That was how they whisked him away.”

Our correspondent learnt that the kidnappers had been speaking with some leaders of the victim’s church in Nasarawa.



An official of the school, who spoke on anonymity, confirmed the sad development.

However, he said prayers were being offered for the safe release of the professor.

