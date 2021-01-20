12-Year-Old Pupil Impregnated By Katsina Vice Principal Puts To Bed

A Vice Principal of a secondary school in the Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Ibrahim Tukur, has been arrested by the police for impregnating one of the pupils in the school.

The pupil, a 12-year-old girl, has been delivered of a baby.

According to The PUNCH, Tukur and other suspects were paraded at the Katsina Police Command headquarters on Wednesday.

All the suspects alleged to have committed rape-related offences were arrested between January 9 and 14, 2021.

The spokesman for the Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, told journalists during the parade that the Vice Principal was arrested on January 9, 2021, following a report on the incident at the Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters by one Ibrahim Sani.

Isah disclosed that the Vice Principal took advantage of the girl to impregnate her.

He said, “The Vice Principal, who is married to three wives, used to take the girl from the school to his house where he had serial sex with her. As a result, he got the girl impregnated and the baby was born by caesarian section.”

Other suspects paraded included Auwal Hamzat and Sulaiman Abubakar who were alleged to have engaged in anal sex with three boys who were children of their neighbours.

The neighbours reported the incident to the police, leading to their arrest.

In the same vein, one Ishiaku Sani, 25, was also paraded for a similar case.

Sani was alleged to have also had anal sex with the six-year-old son of his neighbour, one Saada Abdullahi, who reported the incident to the police on January 10, 2021.

Other suspects paraded for rape included a 61-year-old man, Lawan Sani, who was alleged to have raped a six-year-old girl. The girl’s mother, Magajia Shuaibu, reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Katsina, leading to Sani’s arrest on January 14, 2021.

Similarly, one Jamilu Salisu was also paraded over alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Funtua. The girl’s mother, one Sadid Hayatu, reported the incident at the Funtua Central Police Station, leading to Salisu’s arrest on January 11, 2021.

Isah urged parents to be watchful and monitor their children very well to protect them from being sexually molested.