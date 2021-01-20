BREAKING: Protest As Delta Policemen Kill Mother, Child While Chasing Yahoo Boys

SaharaReporters learnt that the woman and her daughter were crushed by the vehicle used by the policemen who drove recklessly in pursuit of the fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

Angry protesters have taken to the streets in Warri, Delta State, after policemen attached to the Ebrumede Division killed a woman and her little child while they were trying to arrest some suspected Internet fraudsters. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the woman and her daughter were crushed by the vehicle used by the policemen who drove recklessly in pursuit of the fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys.

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the police vehicle hit a tricycle the mother and child were in, killing them on the spot.

SaharaReporters gathered that after seeing that they had killed a mother and her little child, the police quickly escaped on sighting a mob advancing towards them and the mob set ablaze their patrol van left in the scene of the crime.

One of them said, “The policemen were pursuing some Yahoo boys and the police van rammed into a Keke (tricycle) with a woman and child who died on the spot. The policemen escaped immediately when they saw that a crowd was coming after them. The police left their Hilux van and escaped from the scene. The crowd set ablaze the Hilux van during the protest.”

The Delta State Police Command could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing in this report.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the whole area had been occupied by a mob protesting the police killings.

