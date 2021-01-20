Hisbah Arrests 19 Women In Kano Over Alleged Immorality

The Commandant, Kano State Hisbah Board, Dr Haruna Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Mallam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 19 women over alleged involvement in “immoral acts” in the Kano metropolis.

He said the suspects were apprehended on January 19, at around 9:00 pm at Nasarawa Park and Green Restaurant while consuming intoxicants along the Ahmadu Bello Way.

He said the arrest was based on directives given by the state government on a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state due to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

“All the 19 suspects are females and aged above 20.

“Eighteen of the suspects are first-time offenders, while the remaining one had once been arrested,” he said.

He advised parents to stop buying ‘big’ (smart) phones for their wards, but train them to be responsible.

According to the statement, the first offenders have been handed over to their families with warnings, while the remaining one will be thoroughly advised.

