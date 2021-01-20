Kogi Burns Voter Cards, Others In Abandoned INEC Office After Sahara Reporters’ Story

Residents were taken aback when the LGA officials, led by the Special Adviser to the chairman, Chinedu Egwedu, packed out the materials and voter cards and burnt them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

The Ibaji Local Government Area authorities in Kogi State have ordered the burning of voter cards and election materials at an abandoned LGA office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Onyedega area.

The Ibaji LGA Chairman, Williams Oko-Ojo, reportedly ordered the burning of the INEC materials on Tuesday inside the creaky building, instead of opting for the building's renovation, abandoned for several years.

Election materials abandoned by INEC

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on Monday that the INEC office in Onyedega, the headquarters of the Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State, was abandoned and overgrown with weeds due to a flood incident.

It was reported that during a visit to the creaky, bushy INEC structure, the commission instead of rebuilding the office after the flood, abandoned it and opted for a rented private building in a neighbouring area.

Our correspondent had observed that election materials and old voter cards were abandoned inside the building and are already rotting away during the visit.

On Tuesday, residents were taken aback when the LGA officials, led by the Special Adviser to the chairman, Chinedu Egwedu, packed out the materials and voter cards and burnt them. See Also Elections INEC Abandons Kogi LGA Office As Election Materials, Voter Cards Rot Away 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

One of the residents, who preferred anonymity said, “After the publication by SaharaReporters about the abandoned INEC office, the Executive Chairman of the Ibaji LGA sent his S.A. Chinedu Egwedu and five other people burn the election materials and voter cards.

“The voter cards were wrecked with dust so that they won't serve as evidence. The Ibaji Electoral Officer was also at the scene.”

