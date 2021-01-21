APC Sets Up Committee To Update Membership Register, Revalidate Members

According to the party, the inauguration of the new committee will be done by the Chairman of its Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

The ruling All Progressives Congress has set up an 11-member National Registration Committee.

Mai Mala Buni

The new committee, set up on Wednesday, will oversee the registration and revalidation of party members, which has not been done in over two years.

The members of the committee are: Committee Chairman, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello; Secretary, Senator John Akpan Udoedeghe; member, Senator Ken Nnamani; member, Senator Lawal Shuaibu; member, Senator Osita Izunaso; member, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa; member, Rotimi Fashakin; member, Stella Oketete; member, Hajiya Hassan Abdullahi; member, Wale Aboderin; and Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner Director. 

