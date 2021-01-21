Nigerian Arrested For Duping Man In India

The UT police's cyber cell has arrested a Nigerian, Francis Emeka Duruobasi, for allegedly duping a Punjab resident of Rs 14 lakhs on the pretext of getting a courier.

The accused was arrested from Greater Noida, on Tuesday, Times of India reported.

Sadho Singh reported to the cops that he received a message on his Facebook messenger from one Chanda of United Kingdom and exchanged contacts.

Later, both started chatting, and the accused told him that her husband had died and left a huge amount of money, and she wanted to donate the same in India.

Later, she told Sadho that she had sent UK Pounds through a courier. He then received calls from a custom courier company, and they duped him of Rs 14.62 lakhs on the pretext of releasing the courier. Sadho then reported the matter to the cyber cell.

The accused has been brought to the city and is now under four-day police remand.