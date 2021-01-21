Three Notorious Cult Members Arrested In Adamawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested three men suspected to be members of a notorious gang known as Shilla Boys.

A spokesperson for the command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said the Shilla Boys syndicate is a criminal network spread across Doubeli, Chinko Jambutu in Yola North local government area of the state, and had been terrorising people with dangerous weapons. 

Nguroje noted that on Wednesday, the command received information about the suspicious movement of members of the syndicate in a particular hideout situated at a remote area of Ngurore. 

He said, "On the strength of that, the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa state, CP A. A. Alhaji, immediately deployed operatives led by DPO Ngurore Division and they apprehended all the suspects.

"All the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. The Command will ensure the tricycle will be returned to the actual owner." 

