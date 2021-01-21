Two Nigerians Deported From India For Overstaying Their Visas

The two Nigerians were among ten Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from the Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

Two Nigerians have been deported from India for overstaying their visas, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the Dwarka Police said the two Nigerians and a Sudanese, were arrested by police from the Uttam Nagar during patrol duty. 

The trio were found living in India without valid visas and passports. 

The two Nigerians were among ten Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from the Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6. 
 
When the police team asked the Nigerians to show their visas and passports, they failed to produce them. 
 
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumr Meena, who confirmed the development, described their action as a gross violation of the Indian visa norms.

"Their visas have also expired but they are continuously staying in India which is a gross violation of the Indian visa norms. They have not provided any suitable reason and supportive documents for their overstay in India," he said. 
 

