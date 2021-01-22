Biden To Appointees: I'll Fire You If You Treat Your Colleagues With Disrespect

The 78-year-old Democrat gave the nearly 1,000 appointees the stern warning following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

President Joe Biden has warned his incoming presidential appointees that if they treat anyone with disrespect, he will not hesitate to fire "them on the spot."

CNN

During the virtual ceremony in the White House's State Dining Room, Biden said, "I'm not joking when I say this. If you're ever working with me - and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone - I promise you, I will fire you on the spot.

"On the spot. No ifs, and, or buts. Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That's been missing in a big way in the last four years.

"Cathy's gone through all your backgrounds, talked to me about you. I'm confident you can do it."

