Gunmen Abduct Delta State University Senior Staff Association Chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

The spate of insecurity in the Delta State University (DELSU) community, Abraka on Thursday further nosedived with the abduction of the chapter chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Monday Izu.

According to Vanguard, the labour leader was abducted on Thursday night along the Eku-Abraka Road in the Erho area while returning from Warri where he had gone for an official engagement.

His whereabouts were yet to be ascertained as at noon on Friday as the kidnappers had yet to contact the family members of the victim.

The abduction was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, when contacted.

Onovwakpoyeya said efforts were ongoing to rescue the labour leader unhurt and apprehend the abductors.

