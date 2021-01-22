Nigerian Illegal Migrants In Saudi Arabia To Be Evacuated Soon — Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia will be evacuated to the country on January 28 and 29.

On Friday, a video had gone viral of Nigerians pleading for the help of the Nigerian government to evacuate them from a Saudi Arabian prison.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

In her reaction to this, Dabiri-Erewa took to her Twitter handle, appealing to Nigerians to resist travelling to other countries without proper documentation.

Her tweet read, "Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia are due to be evacuated on the 28 and 29th of January pending any unforeseen issues. Their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to COVID-19. We appeal to Nigerians to resist travelling abroad without proper documents.

"There are plans for evacuation 28, 29 January, in two batches of 400 and 200 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also embark on enlightenment campaigns for our people to desist from irregular migration. It’s become very dangerous and more difficult."

Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia are due to be evacuated on the 28 and 29th of Jan.pending any unforeseen issues.Their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to Covid 19. We appeal to Nigerians to resist traveling abroad without proper documents https://t.co/nN9DaPUfjA — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 22, 2021

See Also News We’re Suffering In Saudi Jail, Bring Us Home – Nigerians Detained Over Expired Visas