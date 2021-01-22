Republican Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden

A Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has filed articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Greene is U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was among at least a dozen Republican congressional candidates who expressed some degree of support for QAnon.

Greene, who is known for promoting conspiracy theories, is an ardent Donald Trump supporter and has made some rigging claims in the 2020 election.

She also had her Twitter account temporarily suspended for "multiple violations".

Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after tweeting alleged election fraud claims in Georgia, her home state.

The lawmaker's account was suspended due to "multiple violations of our civic integrity policy", a Twitter spokesman said.

Taking to her new restored Twitter page on Thursday, Greene said, "I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we'll see how it goes.

"I'll be introducing Articles of Impeachment against President-elect @JoeBiden due to his abuses of power as Vice President. Americans can't have a President who has threatened foreign governments to remove government officials."

Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.