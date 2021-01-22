Republican Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden

Greene, who is known for promoting conspiracy theories, is an ardent Donald Trump supporter and has made some rigging claims in the 2020 election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

A Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has filed articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. 

Greene is U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was among at least a dozen Republican congressional candidates who expressed some degree of support for QAnon. Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Greene, who is known for promoting conspiracy theories, is an ardent Donald Trump supporter and has made some rigging claims in the 2020 election. 

She also had her Twitter account temporarily suspended for "multiple violations". 

Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after tweeting alleged election fraud claims in Georgia, her home state. 

The lawmaker's account was suspended due to "multiple violations of our civic integrity policy", a Twitter spokesman said. 

Taking to her new restored Twitter page on Thursday, Greene said, "I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we'll see how it goes.

"I'll be introducing Articles of Impeachment against President-elect @JoeBiden due to his abuses of power as Vice President. Americans can't have a President who has threatened foreign governments to remove government officials."

Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden To Appointees: I'll Fire You If You Treat Your Colleagues With Disrespect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Writes Biden, Seeks U.S. Assistance To Fight Terrorism
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Halts Student Loan Repayment, Keeps Interest Rate At 0%
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America I've Forgiven Americans For Voting Racist, Monster Trump – Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News I'm Hopeful God Will Intervene, Its A Spiritual Challenge—Doyin Okupe Reacts To Son's Gay Status
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Vacation Order: Igboho's Planned Visit To Oyo Community On Friday Not To Fight Fulani, Says Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Emulate Akeredolu Before Fulani Herders Take Over Your Land — Borno Cleric Advises Southern Governors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, Jega, Nwodo, Adebanjo Call For Restructured Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad