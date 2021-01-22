UN Worker Kidnapped By Boko Haram Is Your Supporter, Rescue Him – Friend Begs Buhari

One of the victim’s friends, Mohammed, who is also a humanitarian worker, shared photographs of Idris lending his support to President Muhamadu Buhari’s then second-term ambition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Garba Idris, an employee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has now spent close to three weeks in Boko Haram terrorists’ captivity and Nigerians have been calling on their government to do all within its powers to rescue him.

He, therefore, urged the President to speed up the release of his (Buhari’s) admirer.

Idris was abducted by the terrorists on Saturday, January 2, 2021 along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, in Borno State.

The insurgents had attacked some commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana Road around 8:30am.

The terrorists had also ambushed vehicles conveying commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana highway, and the Boko Haram fighters held Idris, aka Aloma, a Senior Protection Assistant with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, during the attack.

Mohammed said on Twitter, “Dear @MBuhari, this is how Aloma celebrated you when you visited Maiduguri. Currently, Aloma is the hands of BH (Boko Haram), they kidnapped him along Maid-Damaturu Road. Please, help and rescue this young man.”

Checks by SaharaReporters on Twitter showed that Mohammed later deleted the tweet, although a screenshot is still making the rounds online. 

A source said the terrorists, clad in military uniform, had placed a roadblock with three Hilux pickup trucks and motorcycles on the road before the abduction.

“Witnesses said while searching the passengers, Idris attempted to throw away his Identity card but one of the insurgents sighted him. He was then asked to step down from the vehicle along with two others. The rest were allowed to continue the journey.

“The other two passengers were later released on the grounds that they are very poor people and of no use,” the source disclosed.

Unconfirmed reports stated that the terrorists also abducted scores of the passengers on that route.

SaharaReporters, New York

