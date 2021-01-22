We Are Going To Evict Fulani People In Entire Yorubaland, Sunday Igboho Insists

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, an agitator for Oodua Republic, better known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday visited Igangan, a town in the Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State, insisting that Fulani people must leave Yorubaland.

Igboho had last week visited a Fulani settlement in Igangan, where he gave them a seven-day ultimatum to leave the area.

He accused the Fulani community in the area of masterminding abductions, killings, and other criminal activities in the area.

But on Friday, Igboho did not fight the Fulani residents of the state as speculated on social media, but he insisted that Fulani people should leave the state, and the entire Yorubaland if kidnapping continues.

He said, "Fulani cannot take over our land from us. We own our land and we won't allow anybody to take it from us. Some people are intimidating us but we won't succumb to their threat. For the Fulani living here, we are not fighting them, if they can live with us peacefully. Our fear is about Fulani taking over our land, kidnapping and killing our people. See Also Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho

"We will evict them from our land if they insist on kidnapping our people. I am assuring Yoruba people, especially the residents of Oyo State that there is no cause for alarm. What we started today does not only have to do with Oyo State; we are going to evict Fulani people in the entire Yorubaland."