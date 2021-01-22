We Are Going To Evict Fulani People In Entire Yorubaland, Sunday Igboho Insists

He accused the Fulani community in the area of masterminding abductions, killings, and other criminal activities in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, an agitator for Oodua Republic, better known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday visited Igangan, a town in the Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State, insisting that Fulani people must leave Yorubaland.

Igboho had last week visited a Fulani settlement in Igangan, where he gave them a seven-day ultimatum to leave the area.

He accused the Fulani community in the area of masterminding abductions, killings, and other criminal activities in the area.

But on Friday, Igboho did not fight the Fulani residents of the state as speculated on social media, but he insisted that Fulani people should leave the state, and the entire Yorubaland if kidnapping continues. 

He said, "Fulani cannot take over our land from us. We own our land and we won't allow anybody to take it from us. Some people are intimidating us but we won't succumb to their threat. For the Fulani living here, we are not fighting them, if they can live with us peacefully. Our fear is about Fulani taking over our land, kidnapping and killing our people.  See Also Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

"We will evict them from our land if they insist on kidnapping our people. I am assuring Yoruba people, especially the residents of Oyo State that there is no cause for alarm. What we started today does not only have to do with Oyo State; we are going to evict Fulani people in the entire Yorubaland."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Igboho Dares Makinde, Visits Oyo Communities To Monitor Vacation Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Governor Sule Meets Buhari, Says Boko Haram Regrouping In Nasarawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Treat People Causing Ethnic Tension In Oyo As Criminals, Makinde Orders Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Emulate Akeredolu Before Fulani Herders Take Over Your Land — Borno Cleric Advises Southern Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Gunmen Abduct Delta State University Senior Staff Association Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Dares Makinde, Visits Oyo Communities To Monitor Vacation Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News I'm Hopeful God Will Intervene, Its A Spiritual Challenge—Doyin Okupe Reacts To Son's Gay Status
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education AMCON Detains 344 Enugu Female Students, Seals School
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Governor Sule Meets Buhari, Says Boko Haram Regrouping In Nasarawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Smuggler Who Swallowed Over 90 Packages Of Cocaine Imprisoned In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Treat People Causing Ethnic Tension In Oyo As Criminals, Makinde Orders Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Auctioning Of 88 Impounded Cars For Peanuts By Lagos Government Is Wickedness – Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad