Amotekun Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti

The Corps' commander, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe (retd), who made this known on Friday, said the suspects came into Ekiti from Sokoto and were arrested while on four motorcycles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency, popularly called Amotekun Corps, have arrested four suspected kidnappers in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Abubakar Sule, Shehu Usman, Abubakar Babangida and Sheu Mamuda.

File photo used to illustrate story. PT

Komolafe disclosed that the suspects could not give satisfactory responses as to their mission in the state but confessed to being kidnappers.

Materials found on them included a long rope which they confessed was used to tie kidnap victims in the bush.

He said, "Our men on routine patrol intercepted these four persons suspected to be kidnappers on Friday when they were making their ways into the state from Sokoto state.

"They told us they were coming from Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, on motorcycles after they were brought in from Sokoto State in a truck a few days ago. Upon questioning, they said they were heading to Akungba Akoko in Ondo State but with no clear mission here.

"What we found on them clearly gave them away as suspected kidnappers and also with their confession. One of them wrote on his motorcycle in the Hausa language, 'Duniya Ba Hutu', which means, 'No Peace in this world'.

"None of the motorcycles has a number plate or documents to show ownership."

The Amotekun commander, who said the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, assured residents of the agency's readiness to ward off criminal elements from the state.

Therefore, he solicited for maximum cooperation on timely and accurate information on movements of strange individuals in the state.

