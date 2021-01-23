Herdsmen: ACF Demands Arrest Of Oyo Violence Perpetrators

The ACF warned that if the culprits were not brought to book, there "may be counter-attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames," while calling on the authorities to "act fast."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

The Arewa Consultative Forum has demanded that the Federal and Oyo State governments apprehend the perpetrators and instigators of the violence in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state where the house and property of Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani, were destroyed.

The ACF warned that if the culprits were not brought to book, there "may be counter-attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames," while calling on the authorities to "act fast."

Violence had erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa, on Friday night. The Seriki Fulani told SaharaReporters that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement.

He had added that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

A popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, had dissociated himself and his supporters from the attack, saying some aggrieved indigenes carried out the violence.

See Also Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

In a statement, the ACF said the violence was condemnable.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said, "The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents, who were earlier warned about its imminence, stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

"The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and state governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country. We recall that the civil war in the 60's started with attacks and counter-attacks like this.

"The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself. Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and due process of the law allowed to take its course.

"If this is not done, there maybe counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast."
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Auctioning Of 88 Impounded Cars For Peanuts By Lagos Government Is Wickedness – Nigerians
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don't Rely On Government To Defend Your Territories, Kanu Tells S'West Youths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad