Herdsmen: ACF Demands Arrest Of Oyo Violence Perpetrators

The Arewa Consultative Forum has demanded that the Federal and Oyo State governments apprehend the perpetrators and instigators of the violence in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state where the house and property of Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani, were destroyed.

The ACF warned that if the culprits were not brought to book, there "may be counter-attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames," while calling on the authorities to "act fast."

Violence had erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa, on Friday night. The Seriki Fulani told SaharaReporters that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement.

He had added that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

A popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, had dissociated himself and his supporters from the attack, saying some aggrieved indigenes carried out the violence.

In a statement, the ACF said the violence was condemnable.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said, "The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents, who were earlier warned about its imminence, stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

"The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and state governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country. We recall that the civil war in the 60's started with attacks and counter-attacks like this.

"The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself. Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and due process of the law allowed to take its course.

"If this is not done, there maybe counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast."

