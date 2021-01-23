"When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest

igerians on Saturday reacted to a statement credited to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Presidency's spokesman, Garba Shehu, over the arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

They demanded answers on when the herdsmen terrorising the South-West communities would be arrested.

On Twitter, a cross-section of Nigerians was reacting to the IGP's order that Sunday Igboho, be arrested for condemning and giving the notice to quit to the killer herdsmen in the region.

The Nigerians lambasted the IGP and Garba Shehu for being biased, adding that nothing had happened to the northern youths who also gave the notice to quit to Catholic Bishop in Sokoto State, Matthew Kukah.

The Presidency had on Saturday said the IGP, Adamu, ordered the arrest of Sunday Igboho, for giving Fulani in Oyo State an ultimatum to leave the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

According to the BBC report, Shehu said he had just got off the phone with the IGP who told him that an order had been given to the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho immediately and transfer him to Abuja.

Here are reactions of Nigerians to the crisis on Twitter:

IGP orders arrest of Sunday Igboho over eviction notice to herdsmen



So, when will IGP order arrest of herdsmen terrorizing the good people of Yorubaland?



Being selective in enforcing law and order is inimical to our collective coexistence. — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) January 23, 2021

But they can't arrest those Herdsmen destroying properties??



Misplaced priority and stupidity — bulbingð (@_bulbing_) January 23, 2021

Herdsmen are the first citizens of this country, my people thereâs nothing like one Nigeria. — @prince_ironsi (@prince_ironsi) January 23, 2021

FG should be seen to be fair to all Nigerians irrespective of religion and ethnicity. I condemn the action of Sunday Igboho but why has no fulani herder been arrested and prosecuted despite the carnage in Benue, Oyo, Ondo and other parts of the country?? — DAN ATIM ð³ð¬ (@dan_Atim1) January 23, 2021

@solbity2k3

When those that threatened and gave ultimatum for the Bishop of sokoto diocese to either apologise or leave their state are still walking around without orders... It is a Shame

@SbMomoh

Have they ordered for arrest of a young man that threatened Bishop Kuka? because he is a Northern everyone is watching the whole trend in Nigeria.

@drjay247

@GarShehu and @NGRPresident is more concerned with protecting the entity (Nigeria), rather than protecting her citizens. Boom! Soldiers are being deployed to Igangan. Wonder where they were when people were be kidnapped and butchered. What a proactive government we have. "Shior kelebe tuwe"

@BajTunji

Those who make peaceful changes impossible only make violent changes inevitable. War is looming

@forhomre

But the North gives similar notice all the times never have any of them been arrested for such the highest is the Presidency will as the public to disregard it

@lloyds_melone

Iss like ya'll are mad! Frm whoever that ordered the arrest to the ones planning to carry out the arrest. You won't arrest those that started the havoc buh shunning pple protecting their territory. Shame!