22-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Kaduna

A 22-year-old man, Abdullahi Musa, residing in Aboro, Sanga Local Government of Kaduna State has reportedly committed suicide.

His lifeless body was discovered dangling on a high tension electric pole by passersby in Friday's early hours. He was believed to have died Thursday night, DailyTrust reports.

The Chairman, Sanga Local Government Council, Mr Charles Danladi who confirmed the report to Daily Trust said the councillor representing the area, Mallam Dahiru Yunusa Aboro, briefed him about the sad incident.

The police command in Kaduna has yet to confirm the report, as its spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not answer calls put to his phone by our reporter.