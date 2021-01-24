Abductors Kill Taraba Local Government Chair, Abandon Corpse in Bush

The Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council in Taraba State, Salihu Dovo, has been killed by his abductors.

Dovo was kidnapped by gunmen at his Jalingo residence in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Punch, barely six hours after his abduction, the kidnappers called an official of the local government to announce the killing of the council chairman, according to a family source.

“They called an official of the council, telling the person to search for the chairman’s corpse in the bush.

“Immediately, members of the community went into the bush and started looking for his body which was found close to a river,” the source said.

The Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the death of the council chairman, said the armed men stormed the residence of the local government chairman at the Sabon Gari area of the state capital around 1am on Sunday and took him away.

Misal said the gunmen took the council chairman to River Lamurde where they killed him and later called that his people should go and look for his body in the bush around the area.

Misal, who said a search team which later found the body was dispatched, however, could not confirm whether it was a case of assassination or kidnapping gone wrong.

The PPRO also said the corpse of the council chairman had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo.